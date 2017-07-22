Catfish's Nev Schulman Is Married to Laura Perlongo: 'I'm a Very Lucky Man!'

It’s a Catfish happy ending! PEOPLE can confirm that Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo are married.

The reality show host and Perlongo, who share 9-month-old daughter Cleo, tied the knot noon Saturday in his father’s backyard in East Hampton, New York.

“I never imagined I could be this happy,” Schulman, 32, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Marrying the woman of my dreams and having our beautiful daughter there with us! I’m a very lucky man.”

Cleo served as flower girl during the ceremony, which was officiated by YouTuber Casey Neistat. Perlongo, 31, walked down the aisle in a gown by Israeli designer Inbal Raviv and jewelry by Edgar Mosa.

After saying, “I do,” the newlyweds will share their first dance by the pool.

Schulman’s Catfish co-host Max Joseph is among the friends and family tapped to deliver toasts to the bride and groom amid dancing, mingling and heading off around 3 p.m. to enjoy a day of fun in the sun at the beach.