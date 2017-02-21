Hello! Cate Blanchett Joins Drag Show Performance of Adele for Charity

#cateblanchett #margeauxpowell @newtownactionalliance @thestonewallinn A post shared by Stonewall (@thestonewallinn) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:20pm PST

Hello from the other side, Cate Blanchett!

The Carol actress appeared with some of the most talented drag queens in N.Y.C. Monday night at the legendary Stonewall Inn, where she lip-synced and danced with the performers for a good cause.

Blanchett, who is working on her new film Ocean’s Eight in the city, was nearly unrecognizable onstage wearing a shimmering black blazer with a bra underneath, matching trousers and one of the pink beanies worn by protestors at the Women’s Day March.

The Oscar winner took the stage behind drag performer and singer Margeaux Powell, who sang a rendition of Adele’s hit song “Hello.” A video of the act was later posted to Stonewall Inn’s Instagram.

Blanchett appeared onstage again later in the evening for a scintillating lip-sync performance of Dusty Springfield’s “You Don’t Own Me.” Her solo performance was later posted to YouTube.

Best of all, the evening benefited the Newtown Action Alliance, a charity for the Sandy Hook massacre.