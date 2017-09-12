Casey Kasem’s Widow At War Again with His Children Over Late Radio Host’s Mansion Claiming Stepchildren ‘Killed’ Him

In a new interview with Inside Edition, the widow of Casey Kasem speaks out for the first time in person since accusing her stepchildren in the radio host’s 2014 death.

Jean Kasem – who filed a wrongful death, negligence and fraud lawsuit against her stepchildren and their attorney in June – attempted to prevent movers from seizing assets from her late husband’s Bel-Air mansion in the video, telling Inside Edition‘s Jim Moret, “I have the grant deed to the house. That shows I am the sole owner.”

The 63-year-old’s lawsuit against Kerri, Mike, and Julie Kasem, Julie’s husband, Jamil Anis Aboulhosn, and attorney Troy Martin, also names Catholic Health Initiatives – which operates the facility where the D.J. died – as a defendant.

Jean’s suit came as a response to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Kasem’s children — from his first marriage to Linda Myers Kasem — against her in November 2015, alleging she abused their father and caused emotional distress by restricting their access to him as his health failed.

Casey’s assets will be held in a trust until the legal dispute between the family is resolved, said Inside Edition. The late D.J. and Jean’s daughter Liberty, 27, is currently living in the mansion – despite it having no power or water.

However, stepsister Kerri claims Liberty and her mom have not been looking after the home, “The taxes aren’t paid. They destroyed everything. They’ve killed everything.”

Addressing her stepchildren, Jean said to Inside Edition, “They killed my husband.”

In response, Kerri told the outlet, “We did not kill him. We took him to a hospital to save his life.”

Casey was living with advanced Parkinson’s disease for years before Kerri held a protest outside of the mansion, claiming her stepmother had kept her father from her, Mike and Julie for more than three months.

RELATED VIDEO: Casey Kasem’s Children Talk About His Legacy To Them

Several months later, Dr. Paul Leitner wrote a letter to the Elder Abuse Investigations department at the Office of Criminal Investigations in Santa Monica, California, claiming Jean had entered the Berkley East Convalescent Hospital where her husband was being cared for and removed the tube providing him nutrition and hydration. “She was informed of the risks of doing so and was told she was placing Mr. Kasem in great bodily harm or possible demise,” wrote Dr. Leitner at the time.

Eventually, Kerri obtained a conservatorship over her father and transported him to a hospital before his death.

The full Kasem family interview with Inside Edition airs Monday, Sept. 11th. Check local listings for time.