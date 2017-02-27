Cary Elwes Pays Touching Tribute to His Friend Bill Paxton: 'He Was a Beautiful Soul'

The acting community continues to mourn Bill Paxton’s untimely death on Sunday.

Princess Bride actor Cary Elwes, who worked with the late actor on 1996’s Twister, tells PEOPLE he counted Paxton as “a dear friend for a long time.”

“He was a beautiful soul with a very infectious sense of humor,” says Elwes, 54. “He had that twinkle in his eye like he knew that we were all on this amazing ride called life and we better strap ourselves in and enjoy it.

“[He was] a man who had obviously been brought up with not just common courtesy but important values and was very forthright in calling out injustice wherever he saw it,” adds Elwes. “He also had a very generous spirit.”

Paxton, 61, died due to complications from surgery. His fame rose in the 1990s, with roles including Morgan Earp in 1993’s Tombstone, Fred Haise in 1995’s Apollo 13 and as treasure hunter Brock Lovett in 1997’s Titanic.

He recalls Paxton’s graciousness when he and his wife, Lisa Marie, moved to Oklahoma for the Twister shoot, the hit film they starred in together, along with Helen Hunt.

“He immediately wanted to act as our tour guide,” Elwes shared. “It began by buying us cowboy hats and taking us to authentic Oklahoman diners off the beaten track.”

Elwes continues, “He was a delightful and talented human being who was such a life-force that his departure has left a void in the lives of those who got to know and love him.”

Paxton’s final big-screen role will be in the thriller The Circle, which is currently in post-production, alongside Emma Watson and Tom Hanks.