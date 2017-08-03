Carrie Underwood Honors Husband Mike Fisher as He Announces NHL Retirement: You’ve ‘Made Us All So Proud’

Carrie Underwood penned a sweet tribute to hockey-star husband Mike Fisher after he announced that he’s retiring from the NHL after 17 seasons.

Fisher, 37, confirmed the news in The Tennessean on Thursday, writing, “This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, but I know I’ve made the right one.”

The Canadian native is hanging up his skates after leading the Nashville Predators to the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals, where they were bested by the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2.

Naturally, Underwood showed her support for his husband shortly after his announcement went public.

“I sure am going to miss watching you play and cheering you on with the rest of Smashville, but I so look forward to seeing what God has in store for you in this next chapter of your life,” the singer, 34, wrote in a moving Instagram post Thursday.

“You’ve given your teammates and the game your all for so many years … you’ve worked so hard and made us all so proud! Isaiah and I love you so much and are so excited to be able to have you home a lot more.”

Underwood and Fisher tied the knot in 2010, and are parents to 2-year-old son Isaiah Michael.

Fisher boasts 1,088 career games with the Predators and the Ottawa Senators, ESPN reports. The hockey center is leaving as team captain of the Predators.

Throughout the years, Underwood has been her husband’s — and the Predators’ — biggest fan. Her Instagram account is filled with photos of her at hockey games sporting a Predators jersey. She even sang the national anthem before a Stanley Cup playoff game in April.

His tight-knit family, it seems, played a role in Fisher’s decision to leave the sport.

He wrote in the Tennessean that he knew at the start of the season that he may not return for the next.

“I approached this season with the mindset that it could be my last, and now that it’s past, I’m looking forward to a future that includes a lot more time with my family,” he wrote.

“Things change when you have kids and you have a family. They’ve supported me without question, and now it’s my turn to return the favor.”