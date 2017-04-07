Carrie Fisher's Brother Plans to Recreate Her Writing Room for Museum 'So People Can See How She Worked'

Carrie Fisher’s brother Todd hopes to honor his late sister’s legacy with a new museum, which he says will include a recreation of her coveted creative writing space.

Fisher spoke with PEOPLE at the opening of the TCM Classic Film Festival, where In the Heat of the Night was screened for its 50th anniversary. At the screening, Fisher opened up about plans for a museum dedicated to his sister and his mother, Debbie Reynolds.

“There are a lot of things that we have of Carrie’s that we’re going to put on display in the new museum with Debbie and Carrie,” he explains. “So we are going to rebuild Carrie’s writing room, and we’re actually going to put out her writings, long hand. Carrie did not use a computer. So we’re going to show people the process that she used to create.”

Fisher has collected mementos from his mother and sister and says the display will include items that “people don’t necessarily associate” with the late actresses. “We’ll have a lot of her things, original things, so people can see how she worked. Obviously, we’ll have some of her earliest costumes as well, even her Vegas costumes and her Broadway costumes,” he says. “There’s a path to Princess Leia. It didn’t just jump from zero to that. So that path is interesting. Princess Leia actually wrote long before the Force was with her. There are amazing early writings of Carrie’s that are very interesting.”

From Coinage: The 5 Most Expensive Movies of All Time

While his sister never wrote biographically, Fisher says his collection includes short stories by the actress-author. “Carrie wrote little snippets. She wrote little stories, little vignettes of her life,” Fisher explains. “We have a ton of stuff that she wrote … You could actually publish many books on unwritten works of Carrie,” he says, adding, “We have in the family massive archives on Carrie that are beautiful things that have never been seen.”

As for his sister’s onscreen legacy, particularly in the expanding Star Wars universe, Fisher says the family doesn’t have much of a say, but he thinks the franchise is in good hands. “They have never taken our advice, but on the other hand, what’s better than what George saw?” he explains.

“George saw something that nobody else saw,” he continues. “Whatever happens from here on out, the cast is set. You can’t really drift very far. The demand is that the story be told sort of with the legacies that are laid down. It’s lore. It’s biblical stuff. You can’t mess with it. The fans are holding the world responsible. That’s a beautiful thing. I say that Carrie is still with us, the same way that Obi-Wan left, became more powerful.”