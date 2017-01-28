Carrie Fisher Wanted Harrison Ford to ‘Sing’ for Her Oscar ‘Death Reel’

Carrie Fisher will certainly be remembered at this year’s Oscars, and if she had her way, Harrison Ford would be providing the soundtrack.

In an April 2010 interview recently resurfaced by ABC News, Fisher told the hosts of the Rebel Force Radio podcast that she had asked her former flame and Star Wars costar to serenade the audience during her in memoriam.

“I asked him [at a party] if he would be in my death reel, and if he would sing,” Fisher told hosts Jimmy McInerney and Jason Swank. “It’s just something I want.”

Fisher revealed she got the idea watching that year’s tribute to John Hughes, in which a group of actors who had appeared in his films joined together onstage during the video montage.

“He’s going to sing ‘Melancholy Wookiee,'” Fisher joked. Asked if she had ever heard Ford sing, she quipped, “No, and I don’t think we’re missing much.”

Not only is Ford not known for his vocal talents, he is famously reluctant to speak in front of large audiences. The actor once likened public speaking to “a mixed bag of terror and anxiety.”

This is not the only time Fisher made a tongue-in-cheek posthumous request before her death last month. She once wrote that she wanted her obituary to read she was “drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.”

But McInerney, the host of Rebel Force Radio, told ABC News he resurfaced the tape in hopes that this particular request comes to fruition. “That’s what she’s asking for. You can say she’s being flippant and silly, but that’s what she said she wants,” said McInerney. “We’re looking to create a movement here.”

An Academy spokesperson told ABC News that “as far as we know” Fisher will “most likely” be honored during the In Memoriam tribute. However, they said there are no plans at this time for a separate tribute.

The 89th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air on ABC on Feb. 26.