Where to Watch the Livestream of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher’s Public Memorial

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are being remembered by the fans who adored them.

Todd Fisher, Reynolds’ son and Carrie’s brother, is hosting a public memorial for the icons on Saturday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles so fans can pay their final respects. The memorial, which begins at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, is also being livestreamed for those unable to attend in person on Reynolds’ website and UStream.

“The public is invited because that’s how my mother would want it,” Fisher previously said about the memorial. “She was very connected to her fans and felt they were a part of her, so we’re opening it to the public.”

In a statement posted on debbiereynolds.com, Fisher revealed additional details about the memorial.

“We will be celebrating their lives with friends, family members, and the people who loved them, you. The service will begin at 1:00 pm and immediately afterwards, those who want to walk to their final resting place are welcome to do so. There are a limited number of seats available, and it will be on a first come first come, first seated basis. There will be room for overflow in the huge lobby as well as the outside with screens to watch and hear the service,” the statement read.

Carrie Fisher was aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Dec. 23 when she went into cardiac arrest. She died four days later at UCLA Medical Center at the age of 60. Her cause of death was listed as “cardiac arrest/deferred,” according to her death certificate.

Reynolds died a day later, on Dec. 28, at the age of 84. She suffered a stroke at her and Fisher’s property. The Singin’ in the Rain star died from a blood vessel that ruptured and caused bleeding in her brain. Her official cause of death was an intracerebral hemorrhage.

The actresses were laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Jan. 6, where Reynolds was buried with some of Carrie’s ashes.