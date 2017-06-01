Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ ‘Magnificent’ Collection to Be Sold at Auction as Home Readies for Sale

Fans all over the world will now have the opportunity to own a piece of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds‘ legacy.

The Profiles in History auction house announced Thursday that over 1,500 of the two late actresses’ personal artifacts will be going up for sale starting Sept. 23. The auction house also said that a portion of the proceeds will benefit The Thalians, Reynolds’ charity, as well as The Jed Foundation, an organization chosen by Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd.

The auction house also reveals that Reynolds and Fisher’s eclectic estate will also be going on the market soon. Featured in Bright Lights, the HBO documentary about the mother-daughter duo, the 3.5-acre estate once owned by Bette Davis features a detached guest house, swimming pool and tennis court.

Todd Fisher — Reynolds’ son and Fisher’s brother — explained that the auction was set up in keeping with his late mother’s wishes.

“My mother and sister were magnificent collectors, they amassed an amazing and diverse collection in their lifetimes,” he said in a statement posted on the auction house website. “The size and scope of their collection rivals most museums. So in keeping with my mother’s wishes we have decided to share part of their magnificent collection with all their friends and fans.”

Joe Maddalena, CEO of Profiles in History, also said in a statement, “I hope fans from around the world have an opportunity to acquire a memento from their remarkable lives and careers. They are both missed.”

Some of the items up for auction include:

Reynolds’ personal pair of ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz

Fisher’s life-size Princess Leia with blaster statue in a vintage wooden phone booth

Reynolds’ screen-used Kathy Seldon lavender silk chiffon dress from the “You Were Meant For Me” musical sequence in Singin’ in the Rain

Fisher’s on-set chair with personalized chair back that is embroidered “Star Wars: The Saga Continues” used on Return of the Jedi

Reynolds’ screen-used “Annie” two-piece stage costume from Annie Get Your Gun

Fisher’s life-size C-3PO with electronic lighting elements.

Fisher and Reynolds died one day apart in late December, and were later buried together.