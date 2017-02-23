Candace Cameron Bure took a trip down memory lane on Thursday back to when her acting career all began — 35 years ago.

To partake in #TBT (a.k.a. Throwback Thursday), the Fuller House star shared a photo to Instagram of her first headshot from when she was 5 years old.

“#TBT to my first headshot/composite shots- age 5,” Bure, now 40, captioned the super cute shot. “And I can still rock a hula hoop like no other.”

In the adorable picture, the smiling actress wears tennis shoes and a long-sleeve striped shirt, which is tucked into high-waisted jeans, as she twirls a hula hoop around her little waist.

And can we talk about her luscious locks? For the headshot, Bure’s long blonde hair was pulled up into two high pigtails and secured with little bows.

Since Bure got her start in entertainment as a child, she has had a successful career on camera. The actress starred in Full House as D.J. Tanner from 1987-95, and now stars in the Netflix revival, Fuller House, as well as works continuously with the Hallmark Channel.

Most recently, the married mother of three was a co-host on The View, which she said goodbye to in December.

“The commute of going West Coast to East Coast every single week for me has been tough on me and hard for my family as well,” she said of why she left her role as co-host. “And I want to make sure that I’m able to spend at much time with my children and invest in all the projects that I do to the fullest extent.”

Sitting down with PEOPLE Now, Bure said of leaving the show, “Honestly, it’s the travel. I have traveled coast to coast every single week so I could be at home on the weekends with my family, and then back to work in New York during the week,” and added, “I’ve enjoyed the experience so much. I really grew and learned a lot from the show, but I’m happy to be able to spend more time in LA and do more of my full-time jobs there.”