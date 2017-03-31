Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Social Media Feud: ‘Loving Jesus Doesn’t Mean I Hate Gay People’

Candace Cameron Bure wants her fans to know that loving Jesus doesn’t mean hating gay people.

The 40-year-old Fuller House star recently came under attack after modeling a “Not Today Satan” T-shirt in a selfie on Instagram.

The phrase was made famous by RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Bianca Del Rio, who said the line during the hit show’s sixth season.

Del Rio (né Roy Haylock) — who sells “Not Today Satan” merchandise on her website and even named her latest tour after the phrase — noticed Bure’s post and regrammed it on social media.

“IF ONLY, THIS HOMOPHOBIC, REPUBLICAN KNEW………,” the 41-year-old drag queen wrote, adding a series of devil faces and hearts after it.

That move prompted Del Rio’s fans to flood Bure’s page with what she calls “horrible” comments, many pointing out that Bure should “look up where that quote comes from.”

“Didn’t know hypocrisy was in fashion,” wrote one. “The irony is thick,” said another.

Bure then wrote Rio. “Why do you have to be nasty to me? You don’t know me or my heart.” she said.

“I’m not homophobic and [it’s] always sad when people think otherwise. Loving Jesus doesn’t mean I hate gay people or anyone. You sent a bunch of hateful people to my page writing horrible things. I hope next time you’ll spread love and kindness, even when you disagree with people.”

She ended the comment — which Del Rio also Instagrammed — with a peaceful message: “Sending you love and wish you all the best. Truly.”

HER RESPONSE…… 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @candacecbure #liveyourlife #lovejesus #republicanpride 😈 A post shared by Bianca Del Rio (@thebiancadelrio) on Mar 30, 2017 at 10:21pm PDT

While Bure says she is a not anti-gay, she has had a history of conservative views when it comes to gay rights — especially around the issue of gay marriage.

In 2015, she grabbed headlines on The View when she clashed with cohost Raven-Symoné over whether a bakery in Oregon had the right to refuse to bake a cake for a lesbian wedding.

“I don’t think this is discrimination at all,” Bure said. “This is about freedom of association, it’s about constitutional rights, it’s about First Amendment rights.

“[The bakery had] baked cakes for [the couple] previously,” she added. “They had a problem with the actual ceremony because that — the ceremony — is what conflicted with their religious beliefs. They are saying that they stand for marriage between a man and a woman.”

Symoné, an out lesbian, told Bure “I refuse to associate myself with you right now” — though the two reportedly made up backstage afterwards.

Of the fight. Bure later told The Blaze‘s The Church Boys podcast that her gay friends were supportive of her different views.

“My favorite part were all the texts that I got from my … very close gay friends that were saying, ‘We love you and we can all have different opinions and you fight for what you believe in,’ ” she said. “And I’m going to fight for what I believe in.”