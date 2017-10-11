Can You Recognize These Celebs in Their Incognito Halloween Costumes?
It’s hard to tell if these stars are getting in the Halloween spirit or just going undercover!
Updated
KATY PERRY
She's been #WithHer since before the Iowa caucuses, but Perry took her support of Hillary Clinton to the next level with her insanely elaborate Halloween costume. Though her red pantsuit is standard Clinton attire, it's the prosthetics and makeup that really make her look part. Having her "Bill" — agent Michael Kives — at her side doesn't hurt, either!
ELLEN DEGENERES
Wherever Sia goes, she's incognito, so it's to be expected that a Sia Halloween costume is disguise-worthy, too! We never would have recognized DeGeneres under all that hair.
MARC JACOBS
He found success as a fashion designer, but Jacobs might have missed his true calling — makeup artist! You'd have to do a double (or triple!) take to recognize the style maven this Halloween in his female body builder costume, which includeds some epic eye makeup and intense muscles.
NINA DOBREV
The year of the Olympics always brings a few Olympic-inspired Halloween costumes. Dobrev nailed Ryan Lochte's look so well that she even "fooled" his Dancing With the Stars partner Cheryl Burke!
COLTON HAYNES
Not even Jim Henson could have imagined a Miss Piggy this lifelike. Haynes's costume was the ultimate disguise: Between the makeup, the snout, the boots, the outfit, and of course, the boobs, it's near impossible to see the actor as anything other than Miss Piggy!
RYAN LOCHTE
Dobrev may have been incognito as Lochte, but the man was pretty hard to recognize himself! He wore a bright orange wig and plenty of face paint for his costume as the Mad Hatter. Fiancée Kayla Rae Reid was a bit easier to identify in her matching Alice costume.
SARA SAMPIO
If you ran into Sampio on the street, chances are you had quite the scary Halloween. The model's rendition of Samara from The Ring was way too true-to-life for comfort.
MARTHA STEWART
Stewart has conquered all things home, kitchen and really, the world, so it's only time she takes on Hollywood, too. The domestic goddess made quite the transformation to an ultra-glam Marilyn Monroe.
LEONARDO DICAPRIO
What do you do when you want to celebrate Halloween with your bros, but you're also Leonardo DiCaprio and get accosted by fans wherever you go? Put on a mask-hiding mask, of course! DiCaprio went full werewolf (or Wolf of Wall Street) to take on Halloweekend with his friend Tobey Maguire.
