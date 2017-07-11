Cameron Douglas Steps Out with Dad Michael as He Visits Grandfather Kirk in Los Angeles

Cameron Douglas is spending quality time with his father.

The 38-year-old, who is currently on probation after being released from prison last year, stepped out with dad Michael Douglas in a rare sighting in Los Angeles on Monday. Cameron is in town to visit his 100-year-old grandfather Kirk after getting permission at a court appearance in May to travel out of New York.

The two dressed casually as they grabbed lunch at The Grill on The Alley in Beverly Hills. Cameron stepped out in a blue button-up shirt and green pants, while Michael, 72, wore a green Hawaiian-patterned shirt with khaki pants and a lime-green cap.

Cameron recently appeared in court after testing positive for marijuana while on probation after being released from prison. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Cameron had marijuana in his system during a random drug screening in April.

“Cameron is fine. He has not relapsed,” Cameron’s lawyer Benjamin Brafman told PEOPLE at the time. “He is completely drug-free and in full compliance with all of the conditions of his post-release supervision.”

Cameron was released from prison last year after nearly seven years following a drug conviction. In 2010, he was sentenced to a five-year prison term for possession of heroin and selling methamphetamine.

His sentence was extended after he confessed to smuggling drugs into prison.