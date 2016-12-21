Social Media Star Cameron Dallas on His Craziest Fan Experience

Cameron Dallas is only 22 years old, and yet he’s one of the most recognized faces on the Internet.

“I can’t go to certain places at certain times, especially a school, because I get mobbed by fans,” the YouTube star revealed to PEOPLE. He also disclosed that some of his fans have even gone as far as to ask him if they could watch him sleep.

“When I first started out, I had these twins knock on my door and ask for photos,” he said. “I went out and took the photos and when I opened my door to go back inside, they ran inside. They said, ‘Can I watch you sleep,’ and said ‘we will be quiet.’ “

“This was where I started learning boundaries and stuff,” Dallas continued. “I was trying to be nice — they missed a day of school. It came to a point where they wouldn’t leave and I had to pick them up and walk them out. They were holding onto the ledges of the door.”

It’s no surprise that the Internet personality has accumulated such a diehard fan base. In less than five years, the social media star has garnered nearly 17 million Instagram followers, 3.6 million Facebook likes, 9.47 million Twitter followers and over five million YouTube subscribers. It’s that same fan base that skyrocketed him to fame and allowed Dallas to land his very own docu-series, Chasing Cameron, on Netflix.

But those numbers don’t come easy; the young entrepreneur has his hands in multiple projects.

“During filming, it was a big blur to me,” he admitted. “I was so busy doing a bunch of things that I didn’t really get to take in everything. I feel like it was really important to me to be 100 percent honest with the show. It’s an exciting ride and there’s a lot of drama.”

Whether the Los Angeles native is running from mobs of fans, flying a plane for the first time, or taking trips to the emergency room for stitches, Dallas is very much appreciative of all these opportunities.

“It’s very humbling,” he said. “I appreciate the fact that I’ve been blessed enough to do this and I try to take it in.”

Chasing Cameron starts streaming Dec. 27 on Netflix.