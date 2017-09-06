When Love Ends: 10 Celebs on What They've Learned from Their Breakups

VANESSA GRIMALDI

Six months after she and Bachelor Nick Viall got engaged on TV, the couple ended things — and Grimaldi is opening up about the pair's split. "In the end, as much as we loved each other and tried to make it work, we just realized we were different people fighting to keep a relationship when ultimately we just weren't the best fit for each other," Grimaldi told PEOPLE. "It wasn't the distance that was ever an issue. Both Nick and I decided together, with our families' support, that I would put my teaching career on hold and uproot my life to Los Angeles to support him on Dancing with the Stars and build a life together."