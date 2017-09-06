Celebrity
When Love Ends: 10 Celebs on What They've Learned from Their Breakups
Vanessa Grimaldi, Lady Gaga and more stars get candid
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
VANESSA GRIMALDI
Six months after she and Bachelor Nick Viall got engaged on TV, the couple ended things — and Grimaldi is opening up about the pair's split. "In the end, as much as we loved each other and tried to make it work, we just realized we were different people fighting to keep a relationship when ultimately we just weren't the best fit for each other," Grimaldi told PEOPLE. "It wasn't the distance that was ever an issue. Both Nick and I decided together, with our families' support, that I would put my teaching career on hold and uproot my life to Los Angeles to support him on Dancing with the Stars and build a life together."
CALVIN HARRIS
"For both of us it was the wrong situation," the Scottish deejay told British GQ of the demise of his and ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's relationship. "It clearly wasn't right, so it ended." Harris also cited the attention that surrounded their union and subsequent split: "It's very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly," he told the magazine. "The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself."
GWYNETH PALTROW
The Goop founder revealed that if she were dealing with her and ex-husband Chris Martin's "conscious uncoupling" in 2016, she'd go about announcing it differently. "Not in the same way," she said, when asked if she'd still write about the separation on her website. "It sort of wouldn't be appropriate now. It is a much bigger business and I'm not sure it would be the right place to do something like that. I'm not sure."
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN
"I miss what we had – things we got to do together are just memories. I like looking back and holding on to that stuff," she told Complex of her 2013 split from Lamar Odom, whom she wed in 2009. "I definitely miss it, and there's times I'll get so sentimental and so sad, but this had to happen for some reason. I'll figure it out over time, someone will give me that answer eventually."
LADY GAGA
Few celeb breakups have yielded as big a collective "Why?" from fans than the singer and ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney's surprising split. Fortunately, there does seem to be hope for the pair, following Gaga's confirmation on Instagram. "Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break," she wrote. "We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared." She continued: "Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other."
PATRICK DEMPSEY
The Bridget Jones's Baby star may have announced his split from wife Jillian in January 2015, but that didn't mean the end for the couple, who had been together for more than a decade; they reconciled one year later. "Our marriage was not something I was prepared to let go of," Dempsey told PEOPLE. "I didn't feel like we had done all the work. And we both wanted to do that work. That's where it started."
DEMI LOVATO
When it came time to announce their split, Lovato and former beau Wilmer Valderrama each took to Instagram with the same message: "After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship. This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends." The message continued, "We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years."
JUSTIN BIEBER
"I learned a lot," Bieber said of his on-again, off-again romance with Selena Gomez, which lasted three years. "I moved in with my girlfriend when I was 18. Started my own life with her. It was a marriage kind of thing. Living with a girl, it was just too much at that age," he told Complex. "But we were so in love. Nothing else mattered."
GWEN STEFANI
"All I wanted my whole life was to have babies, be married, like what my parents have," the No Doubt frontwoman spilled to Harper's Bazaar of her split from ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. "Of course you go through the 'Why me?' and feel sorry for yourself," she said. "But then I was like, 'No, this happened to me already and I made something good out of it,' and that was Tragic Kingdom."
JENNIFER LOPEZ
Calling her divorce from Marc Anthony "the biggest disappointment of my life so far," the Shades of Blue actress told PEOPLE the breakup was "devastating and awful," but still served as a lesson of introspection. "I felt like at that time I had lost my way a little bit, of who I was in trying to make the marriage [work]," she said. "I had been married twice before and I didn't want this to be a failure ... I just put all my heart and soul into that and forgot who I was as an individual a little bit."
