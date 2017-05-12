Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Undergoing Gender Reassignment Surgery: ‘It’s Not as Bad as You Think’

Caitlyn Jenner is opening up about undergoing gender reassignment surgery.

In an interview with Larry King on Thursday, the gold medal-winning Olympian, who has largely stayed silent about the procedure, discussed it with the Larry King Now host.

“You never discuss surgery. Why?” King, 83, asked Jenner.

“Out of respect. Not just for me — because those things are very personal, wouldn’t you agree?” said Jenner, 67. “And just because you’re trans doesn’t mean that you have to ask every question.”

“I understand that people are fascinated by that kind of stuff,” Jenner continued. King interjected, “I’m only fascinated for one reason: what is the surgery like? What is it like to go through with it?” and added that he presumes the surgery “would be tough.”

According to Jenner, “it’s not as bad as you think. I’ll go with that.”

She continued, “It’s not quite as bad as you think, but most trans women do not have surgery. It’s only about I think 32 percent,” and explained that the percentage is less than half in part because “it’s expensive.”

“But most, as far as getting the time and this and that to be able to do something like that — and what’s between your legs doesn’t define who you are,” she continued.

“It’s about what’s here,” she said, pointing to her head. “And a lot of them, to be honest with you, like their old parts.”

Last month, the retired athlete said in her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, that she underwent gender reassignment surgery in January 2017.

“The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated,” she writes in the memoir, calling the decision to undergo the surgery “complex.”

In October 2016, Jenner legally changed her name to Caitlyn Marie and her gender to female.