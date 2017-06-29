Caitlyn Jenner Shares Video of Horseback Riding Trip with Kylie and Kendall in Wyoming

Caitlyn Jenner and her girls are up for some “cowboy fun.”

The Olympian, 67, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of a family horseback riding trip with daughters Kendall and Kylie.

“A little video action,” Caitlyn is heard saying as Kylie turns around on her white horse with a smile.

“Wyoming!” the 19-year-old reality star shouts in her best cowgirl voice.

“Fun time riding horses with my girls,” the I Am Cait star captioned the video, where she shows her riding pals before turning the camera on herself.

The girls’ friends Jordyn Woods and Harry Hudson also joined in on the outdoor adventure. Hudson shared a scenic photo taken by Kendall, showing him wearing a denim jacket that reads “Worthy of Love” on the back.

Kendall, 21, also couldn’t resist sharing the a snap of the blue skies and mountains, captioning the pic “cowboy fun.”

Tension between Caitlyn and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family has reached an all-time high since the release of her tell-all memoir. A source previously told PEOPLE that Kris Jenner is “not thrilled” that the girls spent Father’s Day with their Caitlyn.

“It’s a very complicated situation for the girls,” said the insider. “Kendall and Kylie just won’t speak with Kris about it. Caitlyn is their dad, but they also don’t want Kris to be upset so they just won’t talk about it.”

Last month, Kendall and Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian West told Andy Cohen her mom and former stepfather stopped speaking after Caitlyn released her memoir The Secrets of My Life, which Kris feels unfairly portrays their marriage.

Asked by Cohen if there’s a chance Kris would ever speak to Caitlyn again, Kardashian West quickly said “zero” before adjusting her answer to “2 percent.”

In her memoir, Caitlyn claims Kris knew about her gender identity before they wed — a point that has been met with contention from both Kris and her daughters.

Life of Kylie premieres July 6 on E!