Caitlyn Jenner ‘Has Found Her Peace’ Despite Family Controversy Over Her New Book, Says Friend

In Caitlyn Jenner‘s new book, The Secrets of My Life, the former Olympian claims ex-wife Kris Jenner knew about her gender identity before they got married — a point that has been met with contention from both Kris and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who say it isn’t true.

In April, Caitlyn told Diane Sawyer she’s grown distant from some in the Kardashian family since her transition, with Kim Kardashian West opening up to Ellen DeGeneres about her frustrations, calling some of the memoir’s claims about her mother false.

In the book, Caitlyn calls herself a “punching bag” throughout her marriage to Kris and claims that her now ex-wife knew of her true gender identity before their marriage. In a recently aired episode of KUWTK, Kris became furious after reading the claims Caitlyn was making about her, saying she never wanted to speak to her ex again.

“There’s going to be a different narrative if you ask Kris. There’s going to be a different narrative if you talk to different kids or different friends,” Jennifer Boylan, a close friend of Caitlyn, told PEOPLE about the book at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York City on Saturday. (Caitlyn was also at the event, but skipped the red carpet.) “There’s never one story in any family — but what I can tell you of Caitlyn is that she has found her peace, and I am very proud of her.”

Despite Caitlyn’s strained relationships with the Kardashian-Jenner family, Boylan insists that the athlete is in the best place of her life.

“I’ve never seen her happier.” Boylan, 58, says.

“She seems content. In many ways, when you come out as trans, to a certain degree, you go through a second adolescence – which is awkward enough when you’re 11 and it’s even more awkward when you’re 65.” Boylan adds. “But, [Cait] seems content and happy within her own skin and I think she’s looking forward to the future for the first time in her life.”