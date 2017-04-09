Busy Philipps Describes Her ‘Freaking Creepy’ Uber Scare: ‘I Will Not Be Killed Tonight’

Busy Philipps described an Uber scare she experienced early Sunday morning on her Instagram story, prefacing her story with, “The craziest thing just happened to me.”

Philipps, 37, said she tried to call an Uber with her husband, Marc Silverstein, and when she got into the car, things took a weird turn.

She begins saying she is now safe in a Lyft, but she felt immediate unease when she got into her Uber.

“I said to my husband, ‘Oh, that guy was weird. Are you sure he’s not going to kill us?’ And then from the f— way back, a voice is like, ‘I promise that won’t happen’ and there was just like a f— crazy, scary dude in way back of this Uber,” Philipps shared on Instagram about an unknown man in the third row of the car who “didn’t make himself known.”

She continued, “Basically I was like, ‘I will not be killed tonight!’ and I jumped out and started screaming at this freaking creepy Uber driver. I was like, ‘This is not happening. I will not be killed tonight.’ ”

While recounting her story, Philipps alternated between nervous laughter and shaking.

“I’m not trying to be alarmist or whatever, but I definitely feel like those guys were trying to murder me tonight. I legitimately feel that way and it was really scary,” she added.

The pair exited the car and made it home safely, she said. Philipps brought Silverstein into the camera for his take, and they eventually begin snacking on pizza at home.

“It was the weirdest thing that has ever happened to me,” Silverstein said. He estimated Philipps said “no!” 50 times as they continued to theorize what happened with their ride. (Silverstein thought maybe there happened to be two pick-ups at once and things got messed up, but Philipps shot down the idea.)

Michelle Williams’ BFF claimed she is done with Uber and is taking away a lesson from her experience.

“If you’re ever faced with this, your answer is no!” she emphasized.

Will she press charges?

“I don’t feel like the police would have been helpful,” she said, adding that it’s not illegal to be creepy.

Though the company did not provide an official statement, an Uber communications source told PEOPLE they received feedback about the trip from the couple indicating a second person was in the car, but no further safety incident was reported by Philipps or Silverstein.

“We take allegations like that seriously and we’re looking into it further,” the source said.