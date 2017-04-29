Busy Philipps Says She Made More Money Doing Instagram Ads Than Acting Last Year

Busy Philipps is getting honest about her money.

The 37-year-old actress opened up about her income in a Thursday Instagram Story, revealing that she made more money last year doing sponsored ads on the social media site than through acting.

After someone said that they liked Philipps’ Instagram because she wasn’t always posting #spon like some other celebrities, the actress revealed that she “wasn’t above it” and had done sponsored content in the past — but only for brands she actually liked.

“I gotta be honest with you, I didn’t make a ton of money as an actor last year,” Philipps said. “I made more money doing that kind of stuff, like the partnerships with brands.”

Lunch today? A bowl of my fav Well Yes! soup…Minestrone with Kale. Check them out in your local grocery store. #ad #wellyesmoment #campbells @campbellswellyes A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:09am PST

It is common for celebrities to promote brands on the photo-sharing site. Stars like Khloé Kardashian, Lea Michele, Bella Hadid and more have gotten in on the action.

“I’m not above it, guys,” Philipps said in the clip. “I just only choose things that I genuinely like and, like, would want to partner with, like, for instance, my Michaels partnership, which, you know, is my favorite thing of all time. And I’m doing one next week, I think, that feels like me.”

Busy Philipps Describes Her ‘Freaking Creepy’ Uber Scare

The mother-of-two‘s Instagram account has several posts promoting the arts and crafts retail chain along with Campbell’s Soup and more.

However, she noted in the video that she likely wouldn’t promote a product that she deemed “random and weird” — “Unless it was, like, a billion dollars.”

“I’m gonna sell things,” she continued. “That’s my only point.”

Philipps currently plays Gale Liptrapp in HBO’s Vice Principals and last year made appearances on New Girl and Angie Tribeca.