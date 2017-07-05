Tom Holland, Priyanka Chopra, Kate Winslet & More Stars Who Were Bullied

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

In an interview with Glamour, the Baywatch star revealed she was bullied in high school — a tramautic experience that prompted her move back to India from the U.S.

"There was this girl who was a major bully. I think she didn't like me because her boyfriend liked me, or some high school dynamic," shared Chopra. "She made my life hell. She used to call me names and would push me against the locker."

"Maybe I, being on the platform that I am, can say this louder than the kid who has to get on the subway and go to school: You don't need to be afraid of who you are," she said. "I don't want any kid to feel the way I felt in school. I was afraid of my bully. It made me feel like I'm less — in my skin, in my identity, in my culture."