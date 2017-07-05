Brooks Laich is lucky and in love!

The NHL player, who is soon to wed Julianne Hough, took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a sweet tribute in his fiancée’s honor.

“#wcw on these two angels!” he captioned a photo of the Dancing with the Stars judge cuddling up to one of the couple’s beloved pups — Lexi — on a hike overlooking Los Angeles.

“Couldn’t get our other girl Harley out from the shade of the tree for the photo…..I’m a lucky man to be surrounded by love like this!!” Laich, 34, wrote.

It’s been nearly two years since the couple announced their engagement in August 2015 after a-year-and-a-half of dating, and they are counting down the days until they tie the knot this summer.

Just last week, 28-year-old Hough shared two adorable throwback photos from her soon-to-be husband’s birthday party, which was celebrated by the pool.

“#tbt celebrating this hunks birthday! @brookslaich 💙 That flame will never go out… 🔥🔥🔥” Hough captioned a video that was captured at the celebratory affair. She followed it up with a lovey-dovey image of the engaged couple sharing a smooch: “#tbt Birthday kisses 💋.”

According to the bride-to-be, who recently had an epic Bachelorette party with a gaggle of famous friends, the duo will be surrounded by close friends and family when their big day rolls around, and lots of dancing is a guarantee at the reception.

But there will also be two other central figures in the lives of Laich and Hough that will be present at the nuptials: their Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Lexi and Harley.

“They will definitely be running down the aisle at some point,” Hough previously told PEOPLE about their fur babies making an appearance at the wedding. “For sure, probably wearing little ribbons and bows, the whole nine yards. I haven’t told Brooks yet, but that’s happening.”