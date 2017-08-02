Brooklyn Beckham Talks Moving to N.Y.C. for Photography, Dating and How 'Mum and Dad' Have Kept Him 'Humble'

Brooklyn Beckham is getting ready to take a bite out of the Big Apple – and though he’s a “little” nervous about living on his own, the talented teen says his famous parents have spent his lifetime doing prep work.

“My dad’s always taught me how to do stuff on my own,” he tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue.

Beckham’s first photography book – What I See – is currently available on shelves, but he’s still working on perfecting his craft. In fact, photography school is the impetus behind Beckham’s move to New York City in just two weeks.

“I’m studying art and photography, like film and digital – a mix of both,” the 18-year-old shares. “I’m really excited to start and I feel like it’ll be a really cool thing for me to focus on for a few years.”

Happy birthday to my little sister. Love you so much ❤ A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 12:35am PDT

After falling in love with the city during visits to support his mother, Victoria Beckham, during New York Fashion Week, Beckham says he “always” knew he wanted to make it his home base. He says, “Everywhere in New York is cool to see and cool to photograph.”

But the move will add some distance between the close-knit Beckham family: mom Victoria, dad David, and siblings, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 6. In fact, the Beckhams are sometimes featured in the teen’s deeply personal, mostly black and white photographs.

“I love shooting the family – of course it’s always going to be a much more intimate shot when you know your subject so well,” says Beckham. “I love taking photos of all of my family but Harper is really cute to photograph, and my brother Romeo because of his shaved head. Cruz is just cheeky, so it’s always fun to get a picture of him too.”

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

Beckham is “really protective” of his younger siblings as the oldest child, he tells PEOPLE, noting, “I’m always here for any of my siblings, really, but yeah, I’m now teaching Romeo how to pick nice friends. I kind of help them with whatever they need, really.”

Though he admits that sometimes he feels he has to “work twice as hard as everyone else” to prove himself, Beckham says his parents have taught him to stay “humble.”

And really, the British teenager insists, Posh and Becks are just regular, ‘ol “mum and dad” to him – especially when it comes to dating, which he says can be “annoying” to do in the spotlight.

When it comes to introducing a girl to his parents (Beckham was most recently linked to YouTube star Madison Beer), he says his mom can be a little tougher. Though, “[She’s] always said she’ll like any girl that I bring back, or anyone like a mate … [Victoria and David] are both kind of the same, they can tell who’s nice and who isn’t.”

No matter what, Beckham says his parents are endlessly “supportive.” He gushes of the Beckham clan, “We are all encouraging of each others’ interests and passions.”

What I See by Beckham is available for purchase now.