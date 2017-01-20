Brooklyn Beckham and Sofia Richie Hit the Lanes for Cozy Bowling Date in London

Brooklyn Beckham and Sofia Richie are getting their bowl on.

The second-generation celebrities were spotted at London’s Bloomsbury Bowling Alley on Thursday, where they spent some time hitting the lanes before leaving together at the end of the night.

Richie, 18, a model and daughter of singer Lionel Richie, looked casual in a pair of electric-blue pants with a long-sleeved white crop top and trendy black coat with a gold skull on the back. Beckham, 17, the son of soccer star David Beckham, 41, and former Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham, 42, opted for jeans, a T-shirt and a beanie.

Earlier in the night, Richie attended Wonderland magazine’s pop-up shop launch party, where she mingled with guests like Lennon Gallagher, the son of Oasis singer Liam Gallagher, DJ Jodie Harsh and Vas J Morgan.

Welcome to the @wonderland party A photo posted by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Jan 19, 2017 at 1:51pm PST

The famous offspring were last spotted together in late October taking a midnight stroll through Beverly Hills with some other friends.

In addition to growing up in celebrity families, both Beckham and Richie have experience with high-profile relationships. Richie and pop superstar Justin Bieber, 22, had a fling in the summer of 2016, while Beckham dated actress Chloë Grace Moretz, 19, over roughly the same time.