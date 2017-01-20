People

Celebrity

Brooklyn Beckham and Sofia Richie Hit the Lanes for Cozy Bowling Date in London

Splash News Online

Brooklyn Beckham and Sofia Richie are getting their bowl on.

The second-generation celebrities were spotted at London’s Bloomsbury Bowling Alley on Thursday, where they spent some time hitting the lanes before leaving together at the end of the night.

Richie, 18, a model and daughter of singer Lionel Richie, looked casual in a pair of electric-blue pants with a long-sleeved white crop top and trendy black coat with a gold skull on the back. Beckham, 17, the son of soccer star David Beckham, 41, and former Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham, 42, opted for jeans, a T-shirt and a beanie.

Earlier in the night, Richie attended Wonderland magazine’s pop-up shop launch party, where she mingled with guests like Lennon Gallagher, the son of Oasis singer Liam Gallagher, DJ Jodie Harsh and Vas J Morgan.

The famous offspring were last spotted together in late October taking a midnight stroll through Beverly Hills with some other friends.

In addition to growing up in celebrity families, both Beckham and Richie have experience with high-profile relationships. Richie and pop superstar Justin Bieber, 22, had a fling in the summer of 2016, while Beckham dated actress Chloë Grace Moretz, 19, over roughly the same time.