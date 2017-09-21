People

Celebrity

Brooklyn Beckham Shares Sweet Instagram About Rekindled Love Chloe Grace Moretz: ‘Thinking of This One’

By @alexiafedz

Posted on

Todd Williamson/Getty

Brooklyn Beckham isn’t shying away from letting his love for Chloe Grace Moretz show.

Making up for lost time, the 18-year-old photographer shared a sweet photograph of the 20-year-old actress on Wednesday, writing in the caption, “Thinking of this one xx.”

Thinking of this one xx

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

Moretz, who dated the son of David and Victoria Beckham for nearly a year before they split, also shared a photo of him on Wednesday, with a simple caption, “8.27.17 NY.”

8.27.17 NY

A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on

These nights are my favourite ❤️. Missing my girl

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

Beckham, who recently started attending college in New York City, told The Cut that some of his classmates were a bit starstruck by him.

“I like people from school, but there are a few fangirls in the school,” he said. “Sometimes, I have to be like, ‘I’m going to be with you for like, four years, so chill.'”

 

PEOPLE confirmed in August that Beckham and Moretz were “hanging out” nearly a year after they split.

On Sunday, Beckham shared a photo of himself watching TV and made it clear they were once again back on, wrote that he was “missing my girl,” with Moretz tagged in the photo.