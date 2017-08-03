Brooklyn Beckham Talks Moving to N.Y.C. for Photography, Dating and How 'Mum and Dad' Have Kept Him 'Humble'
Pictures of David's Tats and Victoria Feeding a Baby Elephant: Take a Peek Inside Brooklyn Beckham's Intimate Photo Book
The burgeoning photographer shares photos of his life and famous family
Breakfast with His Dad
Brooklyn Beckham's newly released photo book, What I See, is an overview of his work as a burgeoning photographer — as well as an inside look at his famous family. In an exclusive interview, he tells PEOPLE that he plans on moving to N.Y.C. in less than two weeks' time to study photography. Though he's a "little" nervous, he explains that his dad (David Beckham, pictured right) and his mum (Victoria Beckham) have helped prepare him. "They have just brought us up to work hard, be humble and always treat others as you want to be treated," the 18-year-old says.
The Cover of Cruz's Charity Christmas Song
"Cruz is just cheeky, so it's always fun to get a picture of him," says Beckham of his brother, 12.
His Mum in Kenya
"My mum is the one who poses -- sometimes!" he says of Victoria Beckham (pictured right). "And my dad can be reluctant depending on when I'm trying to photograph him."
Visiting Coney Island
"Everywhere in New York is cool to see and cool to photograph," he says.
A Family Trip in California's Wine Country
"I love taking photos of all of my family but Harper is really cute to photograph, and my brother Romeo because of his shaved head," he adds of sister Harper, 6, and Romeo, 14 (not pictured).
His Dad's Tattoos
"I get that they are famous, but to me they are just my mum and dad," he says of his parents.
Self Portrait
"I’m studying art and photography, like film and digital – a mix of both," he says when explaining his plans for college. "I’m really excited to start and I feel like it’ll be a really cool thing for me to focus on for a few years."
His Brother Cruz at the Pool
"I love shooting the family – of course it’s always going to be a much more intimate shot when you know your subject so well," he says.
On Sale Now ...
Buy It! What I See by Brooklyn Beckham, $22.50; amazon.com
