Breakfast with His Dad

Brooklyn Beckham's newly released photo book, What I See, is an overview of his work as a burgeoning photographer — as well as an inside look at his famous family. In an exclusive interview, he tells PEOPLE that he plans on moving to N.Y.C. in less than two weeks' time to study photography. Though he's a "little" nervous, he explains that his dad (David Beckham, pictured right) and his mum (Victoria Beckham) have helped prepare him. "They have just brought us up to work hard, be humble and always treat others as you want to be treated," the 18-year-old says.