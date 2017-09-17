Brooklyn Beckham Is Over the ‘Fangirls’ at His College: ‘I’m Going to Be with You for Like, Four Years, So Chill’

Forget finding decent food at the dining hall — the first few weeks of college come with unexpected challenges if you’re Brooklyn Beckham.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham just started school in New York City, and some of his classmates are a bit starstruck by having the photographer who boasts over 10 million Instagram followers around.

“I like people from school, but there are a few fangirls in the school,” Beckham told The Cut. “Sometimes, I have to be like, ‘I’m going to be with you for like, four years, so chill.’ ”

Luckily, things have “gotten better” as time went on.

“They understand and they respect it, but it’s just at the beginning, it’s such a shock to them, so it’s fine,” he said.

Beckham, 18, began studying photography while at school in London when he was just 14 and he recently released a book of his photographs entitled What I See.

Although his famous parents were sad to see Beckham pursue his studies far from home, the photographer said they’re understanding.

“They know it’s a big opportunity for me, so they’re kind of all right with it,” he explained.

Englishmen in New York @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 19, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

David, 42, was spotted dropping off his first-born at college last month, like any normal parent, while mom Victoria congratulated her son on his big move on Intagram.

“We are all so proud of you Brooklyn. Amazing A level results and off to college. We love you so much and will miss you,” she said.

Beckham recently told PEOPLE he was a “little nervous” to move out on his own, but excited to embark on this new journey.

“I’m studying art and photography, like film and digital – a mix of both,” he said. “I’m really excited to start and I feel like it’ll be a really cool thing for me to focus on for a few years.”