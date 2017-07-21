Brooklyn Beckham Is Dating Singer and YouTube Star Madison Beer

Brooklyn Beckham has a new lady in his life.

Beckham is dating 18-year-old singer Madison Beer, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The new couple were first seen together at a concert last week in California, and again this past weekend in Los Angeles.

Page Six was the first to report the news.

Beer was discovered by Justin Bieber in 2012 while singing a cover of the Etta James classic, “At Last” on YouTube. Bieber went on to personally sign her to Island Records and even appeared in her first music video.

The singer made headlines earlier this month after a leaked recording emerged of Beer’s then-boyfriend, musician Jack Gilinsky, allegedly verbally abusing her during a fight.

“The abuse is real, and I let it happen. I do not need verification or anyone to believe me. I know what I have been through and will continue to be strong,” she wrote in a message on social media after the audio was released.

Beckham, 18, previously dated actress Chloe Grace Moretz.