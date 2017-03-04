Brooklyn Turns 18! Victoria, David and the Beckham Brood Celebrate His Birthday

Brooklyn Beckham celebrated his 18th birthday on Saturday. And like many teenagers, his family showered him with love, praise, and a series of adorable throwback photos.

The son of Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham, 42, and footballer David Beckham, 41, is hanging in the English countryside with his parents and brothers Romeo James, 14, and Cruz David, 12.

But while his family may be close, they still took to social media to share their congratulations.

“I can’t believe our baby boy is 18 today,” Victoria wrote, captioning a photo of pre-teen Brooklyn flexing. “The most beautiful, caring, talented young man. We are so proud and love you so much.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

I can't believe our baby boy is 18 today x The most beautiful,caring,talented young man.We are so proud and love you so much x xxxxx 🙏🏻 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Mar 4, 2017 at 1:04am PST

She also posted a video montage of Brooklyn through the years on Twitter.

I can't believe our baby is 18 today. We are all so proud and love u so much @brooklynbeckham x Happy Birthday Buster x Lots & lots of love pic.twitter.com/mhv4iEHIGg — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) March 4, 2017

David shared a hospital photo of himself holding a newborn Brooklyn in 1999, writing, “On this day 18 years ago this little man came into our lives.”

“To say we felt blessed is an understatement,” he said. “From day one he never slept through the night the only way he would fall asleep is when I took him out in the car and it had to be BoyZone on the radio and he would drop right off…. Thank fully he now sleeps the whole night without needing a song …

“Brooklyn has gone from this beautiful baby boy to become this handsome, polite and driven young man,” David continued. “I’m proud that he lived through my career with me and I’m even prouder about the person that he has become. Happy birthday Bust you can now officially take dad for a drink down the pub.”

Happy birthday to my bro @brooklynbeckham love u lots ❤❤ A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham0707) on Mar 4, 2017 at 2:27am PST

Brooklyn's birthday today and he has always taken care of me. ❤love u brooklyn A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham0707) on Mar 4, 2017 at 2:30am PST

Romeo shared two photos — a more recent pic of the two and a photo of Brooklyn holding him as a baby.

“Brooklyn’s birthday today and he has always taken care of me,” he wrote on the sweet baby pic.

“Love you lots,” he added on the other.

Cruz, meanwhile, shared a series of photos of a younger Brooklyn dressed in his dad’s team apparel.

“Happy Birthday Brooklyn,” he said.

Happy Birthday Brooklyn 😜 🎂 A post shared by Cruz Beckham (@cruzbeckham) on Mar 4, 2017 at 1:10am PST

RELATED VIDEO: Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz Split After a Summer of Being Inseparable

The two brothers share close birthdays — with Cruz turning 12 on Monday.

Like Brooklyn, he too was cheered with sweet messages from his family.

“Happy Birthday to the cheekiest member of our family,” David captioned a photo of himself and Cruz soaking up some rays at the beach.

“He may be the cheekiest but this little man has the biggest heart and sweetest nature and any dad would be Proud to have that in his son,” added the retired soccer player.

The family recently enjoyed a ski trip on Canada’s Whistler slopes, where it was David’s first time snowboarding. Sadly, Brooklyn broke his collarbone near the end of the trip, but the group seemed to have a wonderful time otherwise.