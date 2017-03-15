Surprise! Broad City's Ilana Glazer Quietly Married David Rooklin

What can I say? I love love! Happy matrimony to two of my favorite people. 😘 A post shared by chiokenassor (@chiokenassor) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:51am PST

Yas Queen! Broad City‘s Ilana Glazer quietly married her longtime boyfriend David Rooklin last month.

Metro first reported that the two tied the knot at a secret City Hall ceremony in February, and news officially broke this week when her close friend and fellow comedian Phoebe Robinson posted a photo of the two on Instagram Tuesday to congratulate the couple.

“Belated congrats to these beautiful [babies] on getting hitched,” she wrote, reposting a photo that another friend had shared of the newlyweds on Feb. 26.

“Love you hard and deep,” added Robinson, 32. “You’re truly #RelationshipGoals and inspire me.”

After several outlets began reporting the news, Glazer, 29, took to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm it firsthand.

“We got married #whitelove,” she captioned a photo of the two.

Glazer has largely kept her relationship out of the public eye, but the two have been dating since at least 2014, when Glazer and her Broad City costar Abbi Jacobson were profiled in The New Yorker. Rooklin, a scientist who was doing postdoctoral work in molecular modeling at NYU at the time, is mentioned in the piece as being a “trim clean-cut white man in his thirties, with glasses.” And, of course, he’s also a proud feminist. Congrats to the happy couple!

Broad City returns to Comedy Central in August.