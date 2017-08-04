Brittany Daniel Talks About the Epic Dance-Off at Her Wedding: 'It Was Like West Side Story Meets White Chicks'

Brittany Daniel knows a little something about dancing — and so does her new husband, Adam Touni.

Opting out of the traditional first dance at their wedding on Saturday, the newlyweds, along with their closest friends, performed a classic and rowdy girls vs. boys dance-off.

“It was kind of inspired by the scene in White Chicks I was in,” the Sweet Valley High alum tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

Ahead of their wedding, Daniel shared the couple’s vision for the dance: “Adam thinks he is Magic Mike. It’s going to be like the boys against the girls. I have 20 of my girlfriends and I think only five guys are signed up on Adam’s side, so we’re pretty much going to kick their butts. Our dance-off is West Side Story meets White Chicks.”

“Everyone has a first dance,” adds Touni.

The couple said their “I do’s” at The Carondelet House in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday in front of 150 of their closest friends and family — including maid of honor and Daniel’s twin sister, Cynthia Daniel Hauser, and castmates from BET’s The Game.

The bride, who wore a custom Trish Peng gown for the ceremony, made sure to change into a simple white dress for the reception — because dance-off priorities!

The celebration, put together by Charley King of Blue Bell Events, was infused with copper, gray and blush tones throughout the décor. Guests enjoyed a buffet-style meal from Tres La Catering that included bites such as short ribs, Maine lobster rolls, quinoa spinach bites and more. Partygoers also jammed out to tunes from DJ Dom at Red Shoe LA.

In 2014, Daniel opened up exclusively to PEOPLE about her battle with stage IV non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, with which she was diagnosed in 2011.

Watch the full episode of People Weddings: Brittany Daniel and Adam Touni, streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app on your favorite streaming device.

“It happened so suddenly,” she said. “There is is no way I would have ever gotten through this without my family. My family is everything to me and I feel like they saw me through this.”

Touni, a 35-year-old broker and attorney based out of northern California, popped the question to Daniel after a four-mile romantic hike overlooking San Francisco Bay on Christmas day in 2016.

Daniel, 41, shared a selfie of the pair in which she’s flashing a gorgeous diamond ring for the camera in front of the Golden Gate Bridge, captioning the photo: “I said yes! My world just became brighter today.”