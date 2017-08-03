Brittany Daniel on the Moment She Knew Her New Husband Was the One: 'It Felt Like This Was a Sign'

Brittany Daniel knew her new husband Adam Touni was “The One” from their first date, but there was one specific (and chilling!) moment that solidified everything.

“The first time I visited Adam in Palo Alto, he was out at work and I let myself into his home and I walked into his bedroom and he had this painting over his bed of this little girl reaching to this balloon floating away and it said, ‘There will always be hope.’ And it hit me so deeply,” Daniel, 41, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I was like, ‘Who is this man that has such a sensitive painting over his bed?’ Personally I’ve gone through [a lot] … I’ve survived cancer, I’ve gone through health challenges — and that was really deep for me. I remember texting my best girlfriend and I was like, ‘I feel like this is a sign.’ ”

Nearly a year later, the engaged couple saw the same drawing sketched on the wall of their potential wedding venue — and jumped at the opportunity.

Daniel and Touni said “I do” at The Carondelet House in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday in front of 150 of their closest friends and family, including maid of honor and Daniel’s twin sister, Cynthia Daniel Hauser, as well as cast mates from BET’s The Game.

The bride, who wore a beautiful custom-made Trish Peng gown, took her groom by surprise during their first look before the ceremony. The magical moment was captured by celebrity photographer Michael Segal and his team at Michael Segal Photography.

The 35-year-old broker and attorney, based out of northern California, popped the question to Daniel after a four-mile romantic hike overlooking San Francisco Bay on Christmas Day last year.

“I said yes! My world just became brighter today,” Daniel, 41, captioned a selfie of the pair, in which she’s flashing a gorgeous diamond ring for the camera while the Golden Gate Bridge can be seen in the background.

Daniel, who met her husband at a bar in July 2016, says she credits their meeting to one very special person.

“I was out with my girlfriends on 4th of July,” says Daniel. “Actually the Uber driver talked us into going to the Bungalow [bar in Santa Monica, California], so I owe it to the Uber driver that I met Adam! So, yeah we were just out when I was out with my girlfriends and I saw Adam across the bar and I thought, ‘Oh he is so cute.’ And then we just both ended up at the bar at the exact same time and then—”

“Brittany hit on me,” chimes in Touni.

“It’s actually true,” adds Daniel. “I did hit on him!”