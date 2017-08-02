After surviving stage IV non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2012, Brittany Daniel has finally found her happily ever after.

The Sweet Valley High alum married Adam Touni in an intimate urban chic wedding at The Carondelet House in downtown Los Angeles and the journey to the altar was everything she could’ve dreamed of.

“Overcoming so much makes this day of marrying my best friend and perfect partner even more special,” Daniel, 41, exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “It truly does make me believe that anything is possible. I had a moment when I was standing under our wedding altar looking at Adam surrounded by all of our friends and family, and I thought for a moment how much I’d survived and how hard I fought to be here today and just how truly grateful I was for marrying my best friend.”

She adds, “One of my favorite quotes is, ‘Just as the world is round, when you thinks the end it’s just the beginning.’ Our wedding day was the happiest beginning to this next new phase of my life.”

The bride, who wore a customTrish Peng gown, took her groom by surprise during their first look before the ceremony. The magical moment was captured by celebrity photographer Michael Segal and his team at Michael Segal Photography.

The celebration, put together by Charley King of Blue Bell Events, was infused with copper, gray and blush tones throughout the décor. Guests enjoyed a buffet-style meal from Tres La Catering that included bites such as short ribs, Maine lobster rolls, quinoa spinach bites and more. Partygoers also jammed out to tunes from DJ Dom at Red Shoe LA.

In 2014, Daniel opened up exclusively to PEOPLE about her battle with stage IV non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, with which she was diagnosed in 2011.

“It happened so suddenly,” she said. “There is is no way I would have ever gotten through this without my family. My family is everything to me and I feel like they saw me through this.”

FROM PEN: Sweet Valley High Alum Brittany Daniel Opens Up About ‘Love At First Sight’ with Husband Adam Touni

Daniel, whose father died of lung cancer in 2008, previously opened up about how she found strength in watching her father’s battle.

“We lost him and then I found out I had cancer, so that was tough on our family,” she told PEOPLE in 2015.

She added, “He was the strongest man I know. He was like, ‘I’m fine. I’ll get through this.’ My dad’s motto was, ‘You can get through anything once you set your mind to it.’ ”

Daniel, then, set her mind on life and love — and found Touni.

The 35-year-old, a broker and attorney based out of northern California, popped the question to Daniel after a four-mile romantic hike overlooking San Francisco Bay on Christmas day in 2016.

Daniel, 41, shared a selfie of the pair in which she’s flashing a gorgeous diamond ring for the camera in front of the Golden Gate Bridge, captioning the photo: “I said yes! My world just became brighter today.”