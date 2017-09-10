Who Needs a Final Rose? Bachelor Nation Alum Britt Nilsson Marries Jeremy Byrne

She didn’t get a TV romance, but Bachelor alum Britt Nilsson found her real-life Prince Charming.

Nilsson, who appeared on Chris Soules‘ season of The Bachelor in 2015 and later faced-off against Kaitlyn Bristowe for the lead of season 11 of The Bachelorette, married Jeremy Byrne on Saturday.

The bride wore a strapless gown and long veil for their outdoor ceremony in southern California, according to photos shared on social media by friends and family with the hashtag #HeartByrne. She also got creative with her footwear, enlisting a pal to bedazzle a pair of white Converse sneakers rather than donning heels.

“I have the best roomie everrr!” Nilsson captioned a photo of the one-of-a-kind accessory. “Look at the shoes she made for me to wear today!!! @juliasobo you are a wizard!!! I mean, come on!!!! I love you!”

Nilsson also shared a photo of a double rainbow in the sky as she made her way to the venue.

I have the best roomie everrr! Look at the shoes she made for me to wear today!!! @juliasobo you are a wizard!!! ♥️💕💖❤️ I mean, come on!!!! I love you! A post shared by Britt Nilsson (@brittkarolina) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

Double rainbow on the way down to the wedding venue!!! Wooohooooooooooo!!!! I'm freaking out! 😍🔥❤️♥️🌸💕💖🙌🌼🌼🌺🌺💍🌼⭐️🌟😊 A post shared by Britt Nilsson (@brittkarolina) on Sep 8, 2017 at 11:39pm PDT

Attendees were treated to an outdoor dinner at the reception, where white tables were adorned with candles and green plants. The bar also had “Britt + Jeremy” across the front.

The bride and groom kissed as guests held up sparklers and also had some fun with the garter, with Byrne sticking his head under Nilsson’s dress as she laughed.

❤ #heartbyrne A post shared by karl (@sigvardnilsson) on Sep 10, 2017 at 12:06am PDT

Oops. #heartbyrne A post shared by colinbenward (@colinbenward) on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

Gorgeous dinner setting at @jerjoe83 and @brittkarolina's lovely wedding. #heartbyrne A post shared by Danae Horst (@danaerolynhorst) on Sep 9, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

Cutest wedding. Congrats to Britt + Jer! Love you both! 💕 A post shared by amanda tebay (@amandatebayy) on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:25pm PDT

Nilsson, 30, revealed her engagement to her boyfriend of almost two years in May.

“Really big news!!” she first captioned a photo of herself and Byrne sitting on a couch in front of a candlelit and white rose-adorned table.

“WE ARE ENGAGED!!!!” Nilsson shared in a second Instagram post. “I’m over the moon!!! The man of my dreams and the most godly, amazing, fun, life-giving, silly, intelligent, wonderful best friend I could ever ask for is my future husband!!!! 🙌😘👑🙆💚💛💜💖💕🌺🌺🌷☀️☀️ I have been dreaming of this day forever!! Thank You Jesus!!! Wooo hooooo!!!!! I had no idea it was coming and it was the best day of my life! I love you forever Jeremy Byrne!!! 😘😘😘😘😘❤️😘😘😘😘 were getting married!!!!”

Nilsson and Byrne first dated four or five years ago when they were set up, and got together again a year and eight months ago.

“This is crazy, but I knew he was the one before we even met. I prayed about it and I just knew, before we even met face to face!” Nilsson said about Byrne, who proposed with his great-grandmother’s ring. (“[Jeremy] also designed one that is still being made and will be ready in about two weeks,” Nilsson added.)

Leading up to the wedding, Nilsson teased the kind of nuptials she was planning on having.

“I think we will have an intimate-feeling wedding (not too formal, definitely outdoors) but still try to invite as many loved ones as we can to celebrate! We want it to feel like a party, and a party that feels like us … so it will probably be under trees with Christmas lights with games and dancing and candles! And not a fancy chicken dinner you pick before hand, something more fun! Maybe some cool food trucks? And the dress —I’m not sure yet! Simple and sweet!” she said.