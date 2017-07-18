Chiwetel Ejiofor, Thandie Newton and Gordon Ramsay Are Hilarious in British Airways’ Star-Studded Safety Video

Airline safety videos just got far more interesting.

British Airways teamed up with Comic Relief to create its latest inflight safety video, in which celebrities pretend to audition for a role in the project while actually demonstrating the real safety procedures.

British comedy actor Asim Chaudhry — who goes by Chabuddy G in the video — conducts the auditions, and begins by ribbing 12 Years a Slave star and Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor for his inexperience with safety video-making.

After admitting he had never made an instructional video before, Chaudhry quips, “Well this could be your big break, okay mate? So don’t mess it up.”

But Chaudhry’s tone shifts dramatically as he auditions Thandie Newton, whom he can’t help fawning over as she effortlessly delivers her lines: “Please take a moment to locate your nearest exit, bearing in mind this may be behind you.”

“Wow, that was beautiful!” Chaudhry exclaims. “No, seriously, that bit about the nearest exits, really powerful.”

Several other famous faces, such as as Gordon Ramsay and Ian McKellen, make appearances in the video, acting out the different steps of the airline safety procedure.

British Airways also uses the star-studded instructional video to promote donations for Flying Start, a global organization that raises money for children in need.