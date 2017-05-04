Brielle Biermann Gushes over Boyfriend Michael Kopech in Love-Filled 1-Year Anniversary Post

It’s been one year of bliss for Brielle Biermann and her boyfriend, and she couldn’t be more in love!

The Don’t Be Tardy star took to Instagram on Tuesday to gush about her beau, Michael Kopech, and dedicate a love-filled post in his honor.

“1 year and i swear i couldn’t love you more than i do right now yet i know i will tomorrow.. and every day til i die,” wrote Biermann, 20. “I love you michael. happy anniversary💛.”

1 year and i swear i couldn't love you more than i do right now yet i know i will tomorrow.. and every day til i die. i love you michael. happy anniversary💛 A post shared by Brielle (@briellebiermann) on May 2, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Zolciak And Daughter Brielle Join The Doctors

Kopech, 21, also took to the photo and video-sharing app to share multiple snaps of the duo in celebration of their anniversary.

“1 year later and my jaw is still sore from smiling. I love you, Brielle 💘#1ofmany,” he wrote.

1 year later and my jaw is still sore from smiling. I love you, Brielle 💘 #1ofmany A post shared by Michael Kopech (@mikop34) on May 2, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

Biermann began dating the Boston Red Sox minor league pitcher last year and has documented numerous moments from their relationship journey on social media, including their trips to Arizona and Chicago, Illinois.

“My best friend!!!!!!!!!!💙💙💙missin u lots today!!!” she penned about Kopech in October.

missin u already💋 A post shared by Brielle (@briellebiermann) on Oct 22, 2016 at 12:00pm PDT

my best friend!!!!!!!!!!💙💙💙missin u lots today!!! A post shared by Brielle (@briellebiermann) on Oct 25, 2016 at 11:38am PDT

“Obsessed with you and chicago 🖤 @mikop34,” she captioned a shot of the pair together in the Windy City in January.

obsessed with you and chicago 🖤 @mikop34 A post shared by Brielle (@briellebiermann) on Jan 30, 2017 at 10:17am PST

During an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Biermann opened up about her relationship with Kopech.

“He’s really sweet,” said Biermann, explaining that the two got together after an acquaintance, who also plays baseball, introduced them. Kopech then reached out to her on Twitter, and they began dating shortly after.

“He’s just thoughtful,” she added. “He’s very thoughtful and I’m not used to thoughtfulness – I feel like I’m pretty abrasive sometimes because I’m not used to someone who’s so nice, very relaxed and chill. I’m used to rude people.”