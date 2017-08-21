10 Reasons a Breakup Is Meant to Be, as Explained by Celebs

IF YOU'RE TOO YOUNG WHEN YOU START DATING

During an episode of Life of Kylie, the youngest Jenner sister revealed that the end of her on-again, off-again relationship with rapper Tyga wasn't the product of a major blowout. In fact, the split, according to the Kylie Lip Kit creator, had to do with their age difference.

“There was no crazy fight, we just decided…Well, I decided that I’m really young," said Jenner. "I don’t want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he’s really not that type of person.”