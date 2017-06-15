BEYONCÉ

Yes, even flawless (super)humans like Queen Bey have gone through their own awkward phases — according to the "Formation" crooner who previously told Essence she felt "awkward around other kids" — but chose to reflect on her emotional transformation in her short film, Yours and Mine: "I know when you grow up, when you learn a few things, you're no longer afraid of letting go. You're no longer afraid of the unknown. You're no longer afraid of going to certain places in your body and your mind and your soul, that may make you feel uncomfortable. It all starts with if you can look at yourself in the mirror and say 'I like that person,' you know? If I hadn't gone through some of the painful experiences in my life, I would not be me."