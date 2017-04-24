#realman #frieseville #coachella2017 #love #drinkinganddating #manicorn #balling #workhardplayhard ❤️🍷🍷where is the white wine emoji ??!! A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Apr 23, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

Brandi Glanville certainly isn’t shy about showing off her relationship with her beau Donald Friese.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of the two enjoying a passionate kiss at Coachella.

Glanville, 44, captioned the post with a series of hashtags, including: “#realman,” “#love,” “#drinkinganddating” and “#workhardplayhard.”

“Where is the white wine emoji??!!” she added.

Meanwhile, that’s not the first time the couple flaunted some PDA on social media: Glanville regularly shares photos of the two on Instagram, and on Valentine’s Day, Friese even shared a photo of them laying in bed completely nude. (His Instagram account has since been set to private.)

No filter ❤love this mans smile & oh and liquor also 😍😍 A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Apr 10, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

My BU #MIAMI ❤❤❤💋#frieseville A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Apr 9, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

South beach❤I'm in Miami bitch 💋❤💋❤💋with my fucking hot man ❤💋 A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Apr 8, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Unfiltered! In all ways !!! ❤❤ A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Mar 25, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

Last month, Glanville shared a series of photos from Friese’s wild birthday celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The Royal couple of Cabo for @djfriese bday party 💋💋💋 A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Mar 17, 2017 at 3:17pm PDT

Pool party starts now happy bday @djfriese ❤❤❤❤ A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Mar 17, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Legs for days ❤❤❤happy bday @djfriese A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Mar 17, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Brandi Glanville Reveals the One Thing She Still Can’t Get Over About Ex Eddie Cibrian’s Wife LeAnn Rimes

Glanville and Friese met on Tinder and made their red carpet debut at a pre-Grammys party in February, making things official after dating for five months.

“He’s the girl in the relationship,” Glanville joked to Entertainment Tonight at the event.

“Everything’s been very good,” added Friese. “She’s very happy. We’re having a great time.”

Glanville was previously married to Eddie Cibrian. The two divorced in 2010 and share sons Mason, 13, and Jake, 10.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion concludes Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.