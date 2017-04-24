Brandi Glanville certainly isn’t shy about showing off her relationship with her beau Donald Friese.
The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of the two enjoying a passionate kiss at Coachella.
Glanville, 44, captioned the post with a series of hashtags, including: “#realman,” “#love,” “#drinkinganddating” and “#workhardplayhard.”
“Where is the white wine emoji??!!” she added.
Meanwhile, that’s not the first time the couple flaunted some PDA on social media: Glanville regularly shares photos of the two on Instagram, and on Valentine’s Day, Friese even shared a photo of them laying in bed completely nude. (His Instagram account has since been set to private.)
Last month, Glanville shared a series of photos from Friese’s wild birthday celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Glanville and Friese met on Tinder and made their red carpet debut at a pre-Grammys party in February, making things official after dating for five months.
“He’s the girl in the relationship,” Glanville joked to Entertainment Tonight at the event.
“Everything’s been very good,” added Friese. “She’s very happy. We’re having a great time.”
Glanville was previously married to Eddie Cibrian. The two divorced in 2010 and share sons Mason, 13, and Jake, 10.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion concludes Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.