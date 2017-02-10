One Down, ??? to Go: Find Whom Brandi Glanville Has Finally Forgiven After a Bitter Betrayal — and Why!

Brandi Glanville appears to have finally forgiven her nemesis, Scheana Marie.

After years of squabbling on and off-camera between the the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and 31-year-old Marie, who had an affair with Eddie Cibrian while he was still married to Glanville, the duo appears to be on good terms.

On Thursday evening, the RHOBH alum caught up with the Vanderpump Rules star at a party in Los Angeles, where the two ladies snapped a photo that was shared on Marie’s Snapchat account, E! News first reported.

The reunion between the two ladies comes just a month after Glanville, 44, sat down with Andy Cohen in January for an episode of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. During the sit-down interview, Glanville shockingly admitted to now liking Marie.

“Honestly, Scheana’s the only girl I like this season on Vanderpump Rules,” she told Cohen. “She seems like she’s the only one that has like the voice of reason. She’s being normal.”

Although audiences witnessed tension between the women on the two Bravo reality series, Marie was the first to extend an olive branch to Glanville when she famously apologized for having an affair with Cibrian on RHOBH.

Last June, Glanville opened up about the emotional fallout of her ex-husband’s affair with LeAnn Rimes in an emotional episode of Famously Single.

“I trusted him completely and fully,” Glanville said of her relationship with Cibrian. “Then I went to visit him on a movie set and for the first time I felt like something was going on with the person that he was acting with. He told me I was crazy. That morning I get a call from a bitchy mom that I’m not really friends with and she’s like, ‘Have you seen the [tabloids]?’ ”

Cibrian filed for divorce from Glanville in 2009, shortly after going public with his relationship with Rimes.