Bradley Cooper Steps Out for First Time Since News of Daughter’s Birth

The new papa is out and about!

Bradley Cooper was spotted at a Hollywood studio on Thursday — his first public appearance since news broke Sunday that he and Irina Shayk had welcomed their first child.

The 42-year-old sported a pair of sweatpants, a black jacket and a cap (along with a full beard) during the outing.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Russian supermodel uploaded a fierce close-up shot to Instagram, simply writing, “Outtakes.”

On Thursday, Cooper made an appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to joke about Wendy’s ongoing retweet challenge to a teen who requested free chicken nuggets. The brand told the teen on Twitter that they would give him free nuggets for life if he got 18 million retweets. So far, the teen has 2.8 million retweets, brining it dangerously close to DeGeneres and Cooper’s retweet record of 3.3 million for their famous Oscar selfie.

The couple’s daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, was born at 7:49 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21 in Los Angeles, PEOPLE confirmed via her birth certificate.

Earlier this week, the new mom had a post-birth outing of her own. Shayk was snapped at an L.A. farmer’s market Thursday alongside her mom Olga Shaykhlislamov.

A source confirmed the pregnancy to PEOPLE in November shortly after Shayk’s appearance on the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway. And a source told PEOPLE in December that Cooper had been “more protective” of Shayk during the pregnancy.

“He has been spotted dropping her off at the airport with kisses as she is about to take off for another job,” the source said. “They are just a very sweet couple.”

The model and Silver Linings Playbook star have been dating since spring 2015.