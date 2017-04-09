Celebrity
PHOTOS: A Look Inside Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Relationship
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Updated
More
1 of 10
A NIGHT OUT
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, who just welcomed their first child together, started dating in the spring of 2015, and while they've stayed tight-lipped about their relationship, they've made a handful of sweet public appearances.
2 of 10
A QUICK KISS
The couple shared a passionate kiss while in London in the early months of their relationship.
3 of 10
UP CLOSE & PERSONAL
Even the Victoria's Secret model knows it's not official until it's Instagram official! Shayk shared a sexy snap of the pair at the pool one year after they started dating.
4 of 10
LIFE'S A BEACH
Shayk held on tight to Cooper during their August 2015 vacation on Italy's Amalfi Coast.
5 of 10
ON HOLIDAY
And they kept the romance going all the way to Capri.
6 of 10
STYLE MATES
Known to rock similar eyewear when out and about, Cooper and Shayk also donned matching outfits for a stroll around N.Y.C. in March 2016.
7 of 10
A SMOOCH FOR YOU
While attending L'Oréal's Paris Fashion Week party in March 2016, the Oscar-nominated actor — who was previously linked to model Suki Waterhouse — shared a kiss with Shayk, who previously dated soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.
8 of 10
MUSIC LOVERS
In May 2016, the pair (along with Shayk's mom!) headed to a Beyoncé concert.
9 of 10
BEACH BABES
Cooper and Shayk showed off their svelte bods while on vacation in Lake Garda, Italy, in July 2016.
10 of 10
MAJOR MILESTONE
The pair's new parenthood has long been a dream of Cooper's: In a 2013 interview with Details, the actor revealed his desire to have children. "Of course I have [thought about being a dad]," he said. "I really hope I have that experience in my life. I saw how much joy fatherhood gave my own dad. So I hope it's part of my journey. You go through stages in your life, and fatherhood seems like a natural stage."
See Also
More
More
Celeb Photographer Who's Shot Everyone from Clooney to Katie Has One Politician He Wants to Photograph (Can You Guess Who?)