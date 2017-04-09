Celebrity

PHOTOS: A Look Inside Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Relationship

The pair just welcomed their first child together

By @gracegavilanes

1 of 10

David M. Benett/Getty Images For L'Oreal

A NIGHT OUT

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, who just welcomed their first child together, started dating in the spring of 2015, and while they've stayed tight-lipped about their relationship, they've made a handful of sweet public appearances.

2 of 10

FameFlynet

A QUICK KISS

The couple shared a passionate kiss while in London in the early months of their relationship.

3 of 10

Source: IRINA SHAYK/Instagram

UP CLOSE & PERSONAL

Even the Victoria's Secret model knows it's not official until it's Instagram official! Shayk shared a sexy snap of the pair at the pool one year after they started dating.

4 of 10

AKM-GSI

LIFE'S A BEACH

Shayk held on tight to Cooper during their August 2015 vacation on Italy's Amalfi Coast.

5 of 10

AKM-GSI

ON HOLIDAY

And they kept the romance going all the way to Capri.

6 of 10

Doug Meszler

STYLE MATES

Known to rock similar eyewear when out and about, Cooper and Shayk also donned matching outfits for a stroll around N.Y.C. in March 2016.

7 of 10

Getty

A SMOOCH FOR YOU

While attending L'Oréal's Paris Fashion Week party in March 2016, the Oscar-nominated actor — who was previously linked to model Suki Waterhouse — shared a kiss with Shayk, who previously dated soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

8 of 10

AKM-GSI

MUSIC LOVERS

In May 2016, the pair (along with Shayk's mom!) headed to a Beyoncé concert.

9 of 10

FameFlynet/The Image Direct

BEACH BABES

Cooper and Shayk showed off their svelte bods while on vacation in Lake Garda, Italy, in July 2016.

10 of 10

AKM-GSI

MAJOR MILESTONE

The pair's new parenthood has long been a dream of Cooper's: In a 2013 interview with Details, the actor revealed his desire to have children. "Of course I have [thought about being a dad]," he said. "I really hope I have that experience in my life. I saw how much joy fatherhood gave my own dad. So I hope it's part of my journey. You go through stages in your life, and fatherhood seems like a natural stage."

