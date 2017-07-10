New Parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Go on an Tahitian Vacation with Anderson Cooper and Allison Williams

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk went on a star-studded vacation in Tahiti last week.

New parents Cooper, 42, and Shayk, 31, joined Allison Williams (and her husband Ricky Van Veen), Anderson Cooper (and his studly partner Benjamin Maisani), Diane von Furstenberg and Andy Cohen for an island sojourn.

The outing marks the first time the American Hustle star and his Russian model love have been spotted together since they welcomed Lea de Seine in March.

The group celebrated the end of their vacation on Sunday with a sweet selfie — although Cohen and von Furstenberg weren’t in the same frame. However, the group had been sharing plenty of photos on Instagram and Instagram Stories over the past few days, including Cohen and Cooper promoting their upcoming live show.

Come see us! (Not in Tahiti, in #Tampa #Nashville #WallingfordCT #Houston #Dallas – tickets at AC2Live.com A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Jul 7, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

Wearing DVF with DVF 🌴 A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Jul 6, 2017 at 10:38pm PDT

Cocktails and games ! A post shared by Diane von Furstenberg's diary (@therealdvf) on Jul 6, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Welcome Their First Child

While the guest list was full of plenty of A-listers, the connections actually run very deep. Cohen and von Furstenberg are longtime friends and have vacationed together in the past while the designer is also good friends with Cooper’s mother, Gloria Vanderbilt. Shayk has also worked with von Furstenberg for many years, often walking in her fashion shows.