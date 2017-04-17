Brad Pitt Keeps It Casual During Rare Sighting Outside His Art Studio in L.A.

Brad Pitt is indulging his newfound passion.

The actor was spotted outside his art studio on Saturday in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. Pitt, 53, wore a beige button-down shirt with denim jeans, tinted blue sunglasses and suede ankle boots. He’s been spending more time at the art studio since his divorce from Angelina Jolie, and has taken up a new hobby: sculpting.

While the actor has appeared to have lost weight recently, a source previously told PEOPLE, “He’s healthy and much happier. Things with his family have improved, all is being addressed privately, and it’s serving everyone in the family well.”



Overall, Pitt has been “in better spirits” since weathering the difficult split in September, an entertainment-industry source told PEOPLE. As he and Jolie work with a private judge to resolve the divorce and custody, “things are definitely calming down,” the insider added.

Though he’s been spotted running errands and attending charity events recently, Pitt made his first red carpet appearance in months at last week’s premiere of Lost City of Z.

The actor has also been spending more time with his kids while keeping busy with work, lining up his next movies as an actor and a producer. “He’s looking forward to getting back to work,” the first source says.

Pitt’s next film, War Machine, is out on Netflix on May 26.