Brad Pitt Back on the Market? Source Says the Actor Has Been 'Dating a Bit'

Brad Pitt is single for the first time in over a decade – but is he ready to embrace it?

The actor, who split from wife Angelina Jolie last September, “has been dating a bit,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“It’s not anything serious,” the insider adds, however. “He doesn’t have a girlfriend. It’s more of a way to get out and be social.”

Part of Pitt’s return to the dating scene was because of the influence of his friends, who “don’t want him to sit at home alone.”

The source says, “He seems more comfortable double-dating and friends are helping out.”

In the months since Pitt, 53, and Jolie’s contentious breakup, things have gotten more peaceful between the pair, with the source telling PEOPLE that “lately, things have been amicable.”

In addition to spending more time with his six kids, Pitt has been dabbling in a new hobby — sculpture — while also keeping busy with his career.

One woman who is definitely not on Pitt’s dating card? Sienna Miller, who responded to romance rumors at a screening this week of her film The Lost City of Z (which was produced by Pitt) by telling Page Six, “I’m not going to even dignify it with a response. It’s predictable and silly.”