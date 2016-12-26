Boy George Pays Tribute to George Michael: ‘The Sadness Today Is Beyond Words’

Music icon George Michael‘s death has left the entertainment world reeling — and fellow ’80s pop superstar Boy George is no exception.

The British singer took to Twitter to share a heartbreaking tribute to the late star, who died on Christmas Day at age 53.

“I am thinking of @GeorgeMichael’s family, friends and fans right now,” Boy George, 55, wrote in an extended tweet. “He was so loved and I hope he knew it because the sadness today is beyond words. Devastating. What a beautiful voice he had and his music will live on as a testament to his talent. I can’t believe he is gone.”

Boy George, who has practiced Buddhism in recent years, added a prayer for Michael.

“I hope the Buddha will hold him in his arms. NMRK,” he wrote. (NMRK stands for Namu Myōhō Renge Kyō, a Buddhist chant.)

• RELATED STORY: From Wham! to Solo Success — George Michael’s Life in Photos

The two stars, widely considered icons of the ’80s, were rumored to have feuded over the years, but appeared to have reconciled. Both sang on “Do They Know It’s Christmas,” a 1984 Bob Geldof track written in reaction to television reports of the 1983–85 famine in Ethiopia. That same year, they also performed along with several other stars for Band Aid, a concert raising funds to help Ethiopians.

In addition to Boy George, tributes have been pouring in from the rest of the music world for Michael, who rose to fame with the duo Wham!

Grieving fans have also gathered outside his London home to honor the legendary star, leaving flowers, candles, notes and other tributes outside the gate.