People Who Work in Bowling Alleys Reveal 16 Things You Might Not Know

While you’re drinking beer and trying your hardest not to drop the ball on your feet, ever wonder what it’s like to work behind-the-scenes at a bowling alley?

These 16 current and former bowling alley employees took to Reddit to spill the secrets of what actually goes down at the preferred destination of 7-year-olds’ birthday parties.

1. “I once sabotaged my teacher’s game. I would take a pin out of the machine before it set, add a pin so they fall over, not return a ball, etc. Just stupid stuff just so that they had to ask for service, and I could come to the rescue.”

2. “If your ball gets stuck in the gutter halfway down the lane, please don’t go down and get it yourself. If you fall and hurt yourself it’s a huge liability. Just tell the desk and they’ll send a dude to get it. I’ve handled a lot of balls during my time in the gutter.”

3. “My sister worked at two different bowling alleys. The number of people meeting up and having affairs was staggering. Owner. Employees. Pro shop owner. League bowlers. Everyone was screwing around.”

4. “Guys are very insecure about their shoe size.”

5. “Bowling alley attendants are NOT babysitters. If you don’t stop little Jimmy from running down the lane, you won’t have little Jimmy anymore, and it’s your fault.”

6. “There is another world behind the pin-setting machine. I would go on, but I’ve said too much already.”

7. “I worked in back as a mechanic, fixing machines when the pins got jammed. Do you want to know what scared the hell out of me? When I had to turn off the machine and get underneath it. If you throw a ball down hard on that lane, I have about three seconds before it hits me.”

8. “If your ball doesn’t come back don’t throw another. It’s not going to fix it. It’ll just make things worse and you’ll end up waiting 15 minutes for the problem to be fixed.”

9. “The people at the front desk and mechanics are kind of rivals. They’re always talking trash to each other. Usually in a friendly sort of way but problems between us happen occasionally.”

10. “If you piss us off, we will make your bowling experience a mess. Sometimes the people who fix your machines and make sure the pins set up correctly or fix the scoreboard because you ‘didn’t step over the line’ are the ones messing with your machine.”

11. “After hours the rats that come out would make a body builder climb a chair and scream.”

12. “League bowlers are the most socially awkward people ever. They expect you to know everything about bowling and pinsetter machines even though you only work the register. They’re cocky if they bring in a date, their jokes are only funny to 50-year-old men because they’re 50-year-old men. Oh, and if they don’t bowl high enough or gutter a ball, they throw mini tantrums.”

13. “We hook up regulars with great deals if they’re nice. Be nice to your bowling alley family, even if you don’t come in a lot they’ll remember you if you’re cool. We give out free games and food like candy, especially if you tip.”

14. “We never clean the bowling balls.”

15. “There’s a small room for birthday parties and such at our lanes, and it would always be left either spotless, or a complete disaster. Some gross groups would leave a carpet of Doritos, pizza crusts everywhere, cake icing on the wall and then let their kids run halfway down the lanes before yelling from the bench ‘No, bad, come back.’ Then you have the complete opposite people who leave the room almost more clean than before and have a great time with well behaved kids. Then to top it off, they tipped me $5 because I was such a help.”

16. “The mini heart attack of watching a little kid make his way closer and closer to the pinsetter and myself trying to turn into ‘The Flash’ to stop this kid from getting crushed is never fun.”

All posts have been edited from Reddit for length and clarity.