The Girls creator spoke up when she couldn't recognize her own body on the cover of the Spanish magazine Tentaciones. "BUT this is NOT what my body has ever looked like or will ever look like – the magazine has done more than the average photoshop. So if you're into what I do, why not be honest with your readers," she wrote on Instagram. Shortly after, the publication responded by sending the actress an un-cropped version of the image. "Thank you for sending the uncropped image (note to the confused: not unretouched, uncropped!) and for being so good natured about my request for accuracy," she told the mag via another Instagram. "I understand that a whole bunch of people approved this photo before it got to you – and why wouldn't they? I look great. But it's a weird feeling to see a photo and not know if it's your own body anymore (and I'm pretty sure that will never be my thigh width but I honestly can't tell what's been slimmed and what hasn't.)"