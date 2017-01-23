‘Let’s Make America Kind Again’: Blake Lively on Why She Joined Massive Women’s March

It’s #WhyIMarch — the Blake Lively edition.

The 29-year-old actress shared a moving Instagram post on Sunday detailing why she joined the scores of men and women at Saturday’s New York City chapter of the Women’s March on Washington.

“I marched for my daughters, for my friends, for strangers, for myself, for Phoebe here in this picture who I met as she motivated everyone she came across,” Lively wrote alongside a photo of herself and a young girl posing with a sign that reads “LET’S MAKE AMERICA KIND AGAIN.”

She continued: “My march wasn’t driven by hate. It was rooted in a very simple fact — we are all equal. I believe everyone can agree on that. Thank you to everyone who marched all over the world. I felt so hopeful and deeply grateful. #whyimarch.”

The young girl wasn’t the only protester Lively posed with during the New York march. The actress also ran in to her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costar Amber Tamblyn.

Lively and Tamblyn sported sweet smiles in an Instagram selfie, which Tamblyn simply captioned, “Sister #2 located in NYC march! #womensmarchnyc.”