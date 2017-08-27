Blake Lively Celebrates Turning ’16 … but Like 14 Years Late’ with Friends, Including Anna Kendrick

Blake Lively is ringing in her 30th year in sweet style.

The former Gossip Girl actress turned the big 3-0 on Friday, and celebrated over the weekend with her tribe that included fellow star Anna Kendrick and Lively’s BFF jewelry designers Lorraine Schwartz and Ofira Sandberg.

“Best bday surprise = my sisters from a different mama @lorraineschwartz @ofirajewelz 💕🎂💕Love you til I’m 40. But not a day longer,” Lively captioned a selfie of the stylish trio, holding up a sign reading “Happy Birthday Blake.”

RELATED VIDEO: Did You See Ryan Reynolds’ Hilarious Birthday Wish to Wife Blake Lively?

“🎈🎈🎈Wishing you the happiest birthday and the sweetest year ever my Blakey 🎂🍪🍫🍭🍩🍦🎂🎉 ,” Sandberg captioned a cute snap of the birthday girl holding one of her candlelit cakes and flashing a huge smile.

“You have a heart of gold and a smile that lights up the skies 😊⭐️💛😍🤗💋✨💥I ❤️U so much lil sis #blakelively #dirtythirty #friendsthatarefamily❤💜💛💖😘,” Sandberg added.

On Sunday, Lively shared a group shot featuring Kendrick, 32, and others gathered around a table — and another, much larger cake. “My super sweet 16. …but like 14 years late,” she joked in the caption.

My super sweet 16. …but like 14 years late. A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

FROM PEN: All About Tara Lipinski’s Lavish 6-Tier Wedding Cake With Real Roses and a Gone With The Wind Topper

RELATED GALLERY: On Her Birthday: 10 Life Lessons We’ve Learned from Blake Lively

The sweet, celebratory social media posts follow the one Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds shared on Friday, enlisting his signature silly humor to wish his wife a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my amazing wife,” he captioned a red carpet shot of the couple, where the Deadpool 2 actor is featured prominently and only half of Lively’s face can be seen.